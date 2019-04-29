14,832 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,637,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,303,000 after acquiring an additional 216,771 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CECO Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 121,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,591.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis Sadlowski purchased 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,700 shares in the company, valued at $800,361. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.91 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CECE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered CECO Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

