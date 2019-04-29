$147.59 Million in Sales Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report $147.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.44 million to $167.23 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $140.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $618.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.34 million to $679.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $637.90 million, with estimates ranging from $591.86 million to $687.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.84). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 345.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 36.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

