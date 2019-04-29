11,894 Shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

BRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $11.35 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.35 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

