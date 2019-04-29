-$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clovis Oncology (CLVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.68). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.87) to ($6.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.24) to ($4.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.20). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 385.80%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,498. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $50,700.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $483,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $576,755 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,445,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after acquiring an additional 104,655 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,430,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $18,054,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 27.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 187,071 shares during the period.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

