$1.78 EPS Expected for Adobe Inc (ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.76. Adobe reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.37 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Pivotal Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.92. 2,504,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adobe has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $720,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,100,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,551.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,936 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,018. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

