$1.26 EPS Expected for South State Corp (SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. South State reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. South State had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of SSB opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. South State has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $662,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,339 shares of company stock valued at $978,540. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in South State by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

