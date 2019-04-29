$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (POOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.36 million. Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Shares of POOL opened at $178.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pool has a 12 month low of $135.79 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $300,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,408.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $8,089,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,081,770.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,031 shares of company stock valued at $27,035,238. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

