$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $648.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

NYSE:PKI opened at $94.08 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.76%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $336,760.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $2,270,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,748.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,744 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.