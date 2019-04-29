-$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Portola Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of PTLA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,683. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $172,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,513,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.