-$0.41 EPS Expected for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.74. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ CLGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.32.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

