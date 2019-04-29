$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Monroe Capital posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCC. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.65.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

