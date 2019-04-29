-$0.36 EPS Expected for resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for resTORbio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.27). resTORbio reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for resTORbio.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. resTORbio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 149,950 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 741,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 261,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 430,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 215,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,963. The company has a market cap of $272.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.96. resTORbio has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

