$0.17 EPS Expected for Knowles Corp (KN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

KN traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $18.82. 1,432,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,167. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,180.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $45,128. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,748,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Knowles by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.