Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) versus Yum! Brands (YUM) Critical Review

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zoe’s Kitchen and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoe’s Kitchen 1 4 0 0 1.80 Yum! Brands 1 9 4 0 2.21

Zoe’s Kitchen presently has a consensus price target of $10.92, suggesting a potential downside of 14.45%. Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $93.92, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. Given Yum! Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Zoe’s Kitchen.

Profitability

This table compares Zoe’s Kitchen and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoe’s Kitchen -8.74% -9.52% -4.89% Yum! Brands 27.11% -14.19% 23.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoe’s Kitchen and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoe’s Kitchen $314.10 million 0.80 -$1.99 million ($0.10) -127.60 Yum! Brands $5.69 billion 5.60 $1.54 billion $3.17 32.84

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Zoe’s Kitchen. Zoe’s Kitchen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoe’s Kitchen does not pay a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Zoe’s Kitchen has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Zoe’s Kitchen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Zoe’s Kitchen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Zoe’s Kitchen on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoe’s Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States. Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

