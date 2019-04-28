Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $146.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $149.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.19.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In other news, Director Betsy J. Bernard acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.28 per share, with a total value of $61,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.