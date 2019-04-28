Zap Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Zap has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $726.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.06 or 0.10398190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001896 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00019445 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.