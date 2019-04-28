Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGRY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $491.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.35 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,566,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,250,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,632,000 after purchasing an additional 143,561 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,303,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 197,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 771,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

