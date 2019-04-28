Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AFLAC (AFL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aflac Inc.’s shares have outperformed its industry, in a year's time. it is poised to grow from recovery in its Japan segment, led by a change in business mix and introduction of new products. Aflac’s U.S. segment is likely to continue performing strongly in the quarters ahead. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management is another positive. Favorable earnings guidance for 2019 instills investors' confidence in the company. However, the stock has witnessed its 2019 and 2020 earnings estimates move south over the past 30 days. Its increasing expenses are weighing on margins. Given its investments to speed up development, sales, administration and customer experience related to its products, we expect expenses to rise ahead. Pressure on investment income is another headwind.”

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

AFL opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In related news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,443,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AFLAC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 155,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 5,881.8% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 86,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 84,815 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AFLAC by 82.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in AFLAC by 9.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 54,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.