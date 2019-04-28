Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NESR opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 30,262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.