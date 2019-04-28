Zacks Investment Research Lowers Garmin (GRMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garmin’s weak personal navigation device (PND) market remains a concern as it is affecting the performance of the company’s Auto/Mobile segment. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks. However, it is currently riding on product line expansion. Chartplotters, advanced sonars and cartography among the new products are gaining traction in the market. Further, solid momentum across the company’s fitness, marine, outdoor and aviation segments continues to drive its top-line growth. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments will continue to aid its business growth. Notably, shares of Garmin have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

GRMN has been the topic of several other reports. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Garmin had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In other Garmin news, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $221,025.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $125,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,932 shares of company stock worth $496,705. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Garmin by 5,916.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,760,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,886,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $815,948,000 after acquiring an additional 852,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

