Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $755.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $179,134.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,114 shares in the company, valued at $725,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,298,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,781,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,465,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 884,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,465,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 558,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.