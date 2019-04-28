Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $7.21. 17,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,492. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $40,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Blossman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $61,495. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 886,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

