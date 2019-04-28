Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ITUS (ANIX) to Sell

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

ANIX opened at $4.20 on Friday. ITUS has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,000 in the last 90 days.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

