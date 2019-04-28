Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FCF. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

