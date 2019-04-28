Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carolina Financial (CARO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

CARO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ:CARO opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $803.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.74 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other Carolina Financial news, Director Robert M. Moise sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $181,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Leddy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,050,410. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carolina Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

