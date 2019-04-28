Zacks: Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $136.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the lowest is $127.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $71.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $673.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.61 million to $733.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $987.43 million, with estimates ranging from $902.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $335,649.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $671,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.91 and a beta of 1.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

