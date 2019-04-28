Xperi (XPER) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPER. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Xperi from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. 153,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.24. Xperi has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Xperi had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Xperi by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

