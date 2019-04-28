WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 53.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC opened at $78.90 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/wp-carey-inc-wpc-shares-sold-by-barnett-company-inc.html.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.