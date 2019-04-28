Western Digital (WDC) Shares Gap Down to $52.95

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.95, but opened at $52.95. Western Digital shares last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 10235878 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,000,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,631,000 after purchasing an additional 128,343 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,075,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after buying an additional 442,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 366,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

