Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5,168.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $11.94 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $150.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.49%.

WARNING: “Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/wedbush-securities-inc-grows-position-in-ellington-residential-mortgage-reit-earn.html.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.