Waters (WAT) PT Lowered to $209.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $209.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.26.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $214.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Waters has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $5,262,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.24, for a total value of $4,604,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,184 shares of company stock worth $18,008,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in Waters by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 289,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Waters by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 173,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.