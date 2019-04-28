Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) CEO Walter J. Scheller Sells 8,730 Shares

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walter J. Scheller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

On Thursday, February 21st, Walter J. Scheller sold 34,283 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $991,121.53.

NYSE:HCC opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $360.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.92 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 92.83% and a net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $4.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after purchasing an additional 360,002 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/warrior-met-coal-inc-hcc-ceo-walter-j-scheller-sells-8730-shares.html.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.