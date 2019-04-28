Walt Disney (DIS) & Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Critical Review

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walt Disney and Hemisphere Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 1 3 18 0 2.77 Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $134.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Hemisphere Media Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than Walt Disney.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and Hemisphere Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $59.43 billion 3.51 $12.60 billion $7.08 19.76 Hemisphere Media Group $147.08 million 3.91 -$10.91 million N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Hemisphere Media Group.

Risk and Volatility

Walt Disney has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Walt Disney pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hemisphere Media Group does not pay a dividend. Walt Disney pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walt Disney has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Hemisphere Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 18.46% 20.50% 10.68% Hemisphere Media Group -7.42% -4.73% -2.20%

Summary

Walt Disney beats Hemisphere Media Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc., the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States and approximately 16.0 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to approximately 4.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 2.3 million subscribers in the United States. Further, the company distributes content to broadcast and cable television networks; and OTT and SVOD platforms in Latin America. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

