Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 227 ($2.97) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 191.29 ($2.50).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 141.92 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.03. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.60 ($2.80).

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

