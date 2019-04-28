Vivendi (VIV) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.85 ($31.23).

Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

