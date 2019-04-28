Visa Inc (V) Position Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,969,390,000 after acquiring an additional 640,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,969,390,000 after purchasing an additional 640,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,383,832,000 after purchasing an additional 936,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,045,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,757,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,466,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

Visa stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $327.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/visa-inc-v-position-lifted-by-bergankdv-wealth-management-llc.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.