Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) PT Set at $112.00 by Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) received a $112.00 target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America set a $119.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $113.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.64 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

