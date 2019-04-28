Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,971 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 12.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Nomura upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Dougherty & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

