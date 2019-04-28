Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Guldner sold 1,395 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $128,981.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,406 shares of company stock worth $4,132,062 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

