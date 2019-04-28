Viewray (VRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viewray from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.75) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viewray has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Viewray has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 58.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Viewray during the first quarter worth about $3,386,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viewray during the first quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Viewray by 57,004.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Viewray by 31.8% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 884,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 213,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Viewray by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

