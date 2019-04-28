Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Analysts expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. Viacom posted sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viacom will report full year sales of $13.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viacom.

Get Viacom alerts:

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

VIAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised Viacom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viacom by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Viacom by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Viacom by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Viacom by 3,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. 3,630,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,693. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Viacom has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viacom (VIAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.