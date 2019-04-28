Verizon Communications (VZ) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 2.83

News stories about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have trended positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a media sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

