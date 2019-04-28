Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $140.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $386,002.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,904.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $424,517.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,097. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

