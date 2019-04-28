Vcash (XVC) Price Hits $0.0156

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Vcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Vcash has a total market capitalization of $240,385.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vcash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 422.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000744 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vcash

XVC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. Vcash’s total supply is 15,450,703 coins. Vcash’s official message board is forum.vcash.info . Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vcash is vcash.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Vcash Coin Trading

Vcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

