Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. BidaskClub lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 315,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,449. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.96. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 30,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $1,641,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

