Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

VUG stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $164.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

