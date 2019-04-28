ValuEngine Lowers Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MMP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $865.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.88%.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $412,539.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,112.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 105.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 61,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

