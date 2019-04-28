Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 9,945 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 4,485.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,764,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,889,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,191,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,261,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $324,842.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,765.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,835,864.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,536 shares of company stock worth $3,569,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

