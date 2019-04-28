UTEMIS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,017.00 (UTS)

UTEMIS (CURRENCY:UTS) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, UTEMIS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One UTEMIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. UTEMIS has a total market cap of $0.00 and $11,017.00 worth of UTEMIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UTEMIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00429743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.01023682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00177309 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001391 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About UTEMIS

UTEMIS’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. UTEMIS’s official Twitter account is @utemisuts . The official website for UTEMIS is utemis.com

Buying and Selling UTEMIS

UTEMIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTEMIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTEMIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTEMIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UTEMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTEMIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.