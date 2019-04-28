United Community Banks (UCBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

UCBI opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.22.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $111,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $251,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 300,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

